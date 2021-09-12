Dr. Ahmed El-Eshmawi, MB BCH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Eshmawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed El-Eshmawi, MB BCH is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Alexandria U|University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Guggenheim Pavilion1190 5th Ave # 1023, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Health First Health Plans
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. El-Eshmawi performed lifesaving open heart surgery on my mother, who is 75 years old, and was fantastic. The procedure involved replacing a prosthetic heart valve, repairing a second valve and implanting a lead less pace maker, all due to the complications of endocarditis. The surgery went smoothly with no complications and she recovered very quickly. Prior to surgery he explained everything very well and with reassuring confidence. He also called me immediately after the surgery, even before my mother even left the operating suite, to let me know the operation was a success. Dr. El-Eshmawi is super professional as well very kind and compassionate. Prior to the operation he displayed a great desire to perform the procedure not only to save her life but to also give my mother another 10 or 20 years of quality living. He explained that she was very healthy, other than the heart condition, and was very eager to get her back to full health again. We can not thank him enough!!!
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic and German
- Male
- 1164723672
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Alexandria University Hospitals
- Alexandria U|University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. El-Eshmawi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. El-Eshmawi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El-Eshmawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El-Eshmawi works at
Dr. El-Eshmawi has seen patients for Ventricular Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Eshmawi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. El-Eshmawi speaks Arabic and German.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Eshmawi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Eshmawi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Eshmawi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Eshmawi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.