Overview of Dr. Ahmed El-Eshmawi, MB BCH

Dr. Ahmed El-Eshmawi, MB BCH is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Alexandria U|University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. El-Eshmawi works at Mount Sinai Hospital Cardiothoracic Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.