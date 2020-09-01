Dr. Ahmed Elborno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elborno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Elborno, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ahmed Elborno, MD
Dr. Ahmed Elborno, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Willowbrook, IL. They graduated from Al Shaim Cairo and is affiliated with AdventHealth GlenOaks and Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.
Dr. Elborno's Office Locations
Dr. Elborno Center6823 Kingery Hwy, Willowbrook, IL 60527 Directions (630) 568-3862
Elborno Center6747 Kingery Hwy, Willowbrook, IL 60527 Directions (630) 568-3862
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth GlenOaks
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This man is my hero. Most caring doctor I have even been to.
About Dr. Ahmed Elborno, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1750388476
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Chicago Il
- Loyola Stitch Maywood Ill
- Al Shaim Cairo
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elborno has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elborno accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elborno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elborno has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elborno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elborno speaks Arabic and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Elborno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elborno.
