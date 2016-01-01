Overview of Dr. Ahmet Gurbuz, MD

Dr. Ahmet Gurbuz, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and Trinity Hospital.



Dr. Gurbuz works at Meritas Health Cardiothoracic Surgery in North Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.