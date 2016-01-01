Dr. Ahmet Gurbuz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurbuz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmet Gurbuz, MD
Overview of Dr. Ahmet Gurbuz, MD
Dr. Ahmet Gurbuz, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and Trinity Hospital.
Meritas Health Cardiothoracic Surgery2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 520B, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Ahmet Gurbuz, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1154536407
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
- Trinity Hospital
Dr. Gurbuz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gurbuz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurbuz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurbuz.
