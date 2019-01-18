Dr. Cho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahra Cho, MD
Overview of Dr. Ahra Cho, MD
Dr. Ahra Cho, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DONGGUK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Cho works at
Dr. Cho's Office Locations
Ahra Cho M.d. Inc2727 W Olympic Blvd Ste 205, Los Angeles, CA 90006 Directions (213) 529-4251
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cho?
Very kind like family, so quick for an authorization, good taking care of patients
About Dr. Ahra Cho, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1902051659
Education & Certifications
- DONGGUK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cho accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.