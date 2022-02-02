Dr. Mihajlovic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aida Mihajlovic, MD
Overview of Dr. Aida Mihajlovic, MD
Dr. Aida Mihajlovic, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Mihajlovic works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mihajlovic's Office Locations
-
1
Aida Mihajlovic MD Inc3700 W 203rd St Ste 308, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Directions (708) 481-8290
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mihajlovic?
Great Dr. Help with depression and anxieties, she's also great listener and works carefully with me she's awesome save my life..
About Dr. Aida Mihajlovic, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1023063039
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mihajlovic accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mihajlovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mihajlovic works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mihajlovic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mihajlovic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mihajlovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mihajlovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.