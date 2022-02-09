See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Aida Shanti, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.0 (19)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aida Shanti, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Aurora West Allis Medical Center.

Dr. Shanti works at Aurora Fertility Services in Milwaukee, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aurora West Allis Medical Center
    8901 W Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53227 (414) 329-4300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora West Allis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 09, 2022
    I’m surprised by all the negative reviews. Dr. Shanti is wonderful. Yes, she can be a bit blunt but I’d rather my medical professional not sugarcoat the issue. We used Aurora Fertility and Dr Shanti for IVF and conceived a beautiful baby boy on the first try, after 7 years of trying and failing on our own. I found scheduling to be easy, appointment times available, and my treatment plan was well-communicated. We are using Dr Shanti and Aurora Fertility for a second child. I would recommend her to anyone looking for some assistance with getting pregnant.
    Amy — Feb 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Aida Shanti, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1023108511
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aida Shanti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shanti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shanti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shanti works at Aurora Fertility Services in Milwaukee, WI. View the full address on Dr. Shanti’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shanti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

