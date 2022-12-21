Dr. Aiga Charles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aiga Charles, MD
Overview of Dr. Aiga Charles, MD
Dr. Aiga Charles, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.
Dr. Charles' Office Locations
Templeton Women's Health Center350 Posada Ln Ste 202, Templeton, CA 93465 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Charles inserted my first IUD and it was the easiest experience ever! I’ve never had children and have a chronic pelvic pain condition, so I braced myself for immense pain. However, she was so gentle and I barely felt anything. She listened to my concerns and was so compassionate and kind. Truly a top notch OBGYN!
About Dr. Aiga Charles, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1801118443
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Charles using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Charles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charles has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Charles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.