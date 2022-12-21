See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Templeton, CA
Dr. Aiga Charles, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.4 (20)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Aiga Charles, MD

Dr. Aiga Charles, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.

Dr. Charles works at Templeton Women's Health Center in Templeton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Charles' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Templeton Women's Health Center
    350 Posada Ln Ste 202, Templeton, CA 93465 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr. Charles inserted my first IUD and it was the easiest experience ever! I’ve never had children and have a chronic pelvic pain condition, so I braced myself for immense pain. However, she was so gentle and I barely felt anything. She listened to my concerns and was so compassionate and kind. Truly a top notch OBGYN!
    About Dr. Aiga Charles, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1801118443
    Education & Certifications

    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • French Hospital Medical Center
    • Marian Regional Medical Center
    • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
    • Methodist Hospital of Sacramento

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aiga Charles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Charles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Charles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Charles works at Templeton Women's Health Center in Templeton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Charles’s profile.

    Dr. Charles has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Charles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

