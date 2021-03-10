Overview of Dr. Aijaz Hussain, MD

Dr. Aijaz Hussain, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from RNT Med Coll, Udaipur and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Hussain works at Saint Peter's Physician Associates in Monroe Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Obesity and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.