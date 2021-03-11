Overview

Dr. Aisha Shareef, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Pinnacle Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Shareef works at Neurology Consultants of Northwest Indiana, PC in Crown Point, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.