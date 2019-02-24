Overview

Dr. Ajai Agarwal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from JIWAJI UNIVERSITY / GAJRA RAJA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.



Dr. Agarwal works at Trinity Er Pllc in El Paso, TX with other offices in Vinton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.