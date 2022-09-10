Dr. Ajay Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajay Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ajay Gupta, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clin Fdn
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cleveland Clinic
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Thorough, highly knowledgeable , skilled, personable. Saved my son’s life where others were failing.
About Dr. Ajay Gupta, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Fdn
- Cleveland Clin Found
- Epilepsy
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.