Dr. Ajay Kumar, MD

Internal Medicine
Overview of Dr. Ajay Kumar, MD

Dr. Ajay Kumar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Kumar works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Avon, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kumar's Office Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    2351 E 22nd St # 130, Cleveland, OH 44115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 363-2524
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    18 HASTINGS TURN, Avon, CT 06001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 948-0135

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Acute Bronchitis
Anemia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Acute Bronchitis
Anemia

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    About Dr. Ajay Kumar, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    • 1710942602
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    • Bangalore Medical College
    • Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

