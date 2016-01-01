Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ajay Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ajay Kumar, MD
Dr. Ajay Kumar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar's Office Locations
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2351 E 22nd St # 130, Cleveland, OH 44115 Directions (216) 363-2524
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group18 HASTINGS TURN, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 948-0135
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
About Dr. Ajay Kumar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1710942602
Education & Certifications
- The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Bangalore Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar speaks Hindi and Urdu.
