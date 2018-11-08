Overview of Dr. Ajinder Dhatt, MD

Dr. Ajinder Dhatt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX.



Dr. Dhatt works at CyFair Psychiatry in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Marijuana Addiction, Homicidal Ideation and Drug and Alcohol Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.