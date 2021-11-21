Overview

Dr. Ajoa Amankwaah, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lumberton, NJ. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.



Dr. Amankwaah works at Virtua Primary Care - Lumberton in Lumberton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.