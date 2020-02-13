Dr. Alaa Latif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Latif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alaa Latif, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alaa Latif, MD
Dr. Alaa Latif, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Latif works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Latif's Office Locations
-
1
Alaa M Latif MD130 W Route 66 Ste 308, Glendora, CA 91740 Directions (626) 857-1992
-
2
Alaa M Latif MD Inc1900 Royalty Dr Ste 140, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 620-0200Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- LACare
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Latif?
Excellent physician. Explained condition, treatment options, long term expectations, and his opinions in a very understandable manner. Really appreciated his care. Very highly recommended.
About Dr. Alaa Latif, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1619965506
Education & Certifications
- University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Latif has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Latif accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Latif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Latif works at
Dr. Latif has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Latif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Latif speaks Arabic and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Latif. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latif.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Latif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Latif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.