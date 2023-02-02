Dr. Sareh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alaleh Sareh, MD
Overview of Dr. Alaleh Sareh, MD
Dr. Alaleh Sareh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Porter Ranch, CA. They graduated from St George's University.
Dr. Sareh works at
Dr. Sareh's Office Locations
FMG - Porter Ranch Plaza19950 Rinaldi St Ste 200, Porter Ranch, CA 91326 Directions (818) 403-2400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Everything went very smoothly
About Dr. Alaleh Sareh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1144484122
Education & Certifications
- St George's University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sareh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sareh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Sareh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sareh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sareh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sareh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.