Dr. Alan Bank, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Bank, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Cape Town and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Locations
Gastro Health - Boca Raton9970 Central Park Blvd N Ste 101, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 488-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bank is a class act however his associate Dr Levy is probably the most unprofessional rude arrogant vile Dr I have ever had the displeasure of speaking with! I highly recommend Dr Bank but steer clear of Levy! In addition I was not pleased with Dr Bank’s assistant due to negligence on her part! As for the office staff it might groove the office manager to institute sensitivity training with the staff, and perhaps Dr Levy could derive a much needed education from it as well!
About Dr. Alan Bank, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1538163464
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Washington DC VA Medical Center
- Groote Schuur Hospital
- University of Cape Town
- Gastroenterology
