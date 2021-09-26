Overview

Dr. Alan Bank, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Cape Town and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Bank works at Gastro Health - Boca Raton in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Hemorrhoids and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.