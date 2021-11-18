Dr. Alan Berlin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Berlin, DO
Overview
Dr. Alan Berlin, DO is a Dermatologist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Midwestern University.
Locations
Alan R. Berlin D. O. PC1079 Professional Dr, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 732-3330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I did go to Dr Berlin for years. I took my children to him. I LOVE him!!!!! I wish I still lived in the area I would be there. I have gone to others and had trial and error for my scalp. He knew what I needed first day. And didn’t have to go back every week. Only when needed. I miss him.
About Dr. Alan Berlin, DO
- Dermatology
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berlin accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Berlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berlin.
