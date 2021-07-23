See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Alan Bienstock, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (7)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alan Bienstock, MD

Dr. Alan Bienstock, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University.

Dr. Bienstock works at Barry D Goldman Md in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Bienstock's Office Locations

    Goldman Dermatology, Pllc
    150 Broadway Rm 1110, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 962-1115

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Skin Lesion
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Skin Lesion

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alan Bienstock, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811900426
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Duke University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bienstock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bienstock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bienstock works at Barry D Goldman Md in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bienstock’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bienstock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bienstock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bienstock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bienstock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

