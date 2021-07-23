Dr. Bienstock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Bienstock, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Bienstock, MD
Dr. Alan Bienstock, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University.
Dr. Bienstock's Office Locations
Goldman Dermatology, Pllc150 Broadway Rm 1110, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 962-1115
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Bienstock took care of my 90 years old Mom at home. He was highly professional, extremly competent, very caring, positive and wih an amazing bedside manner.Highly recommended.
About Dr. Alan Bienstock, MD
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bienstock accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bienstock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bienstock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bienstock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bienstock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bienstock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.