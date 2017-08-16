Dr. Alan Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Cole, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alan Cole, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Natick, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Natick Office83 Speen St, Natick, MA 01760 Directions (508) 907-6542
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Met with Dr. Cole after experiencing some thyroid and hair loss issues and he is amazing. Very caring and thorough. He is willing to cover his bases to figure out the problem and willing to advocate for you. He has no problem with continuum of care speaking with other specialists if eneeded to get to the bottom of the issue. Listens as well and comes up with a game plan. Highly recommended!
- 47 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- Roger Williams Genl Hospital
- Mt Sinai Hosp
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.