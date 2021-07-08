Overview

Dr. Alan Douglass, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Douglass works at Tri-City Endocrinology and Metabolism in Oceanside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.