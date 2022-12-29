See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Durham, NC
Dr. Alan Finkel, MD

Pain Medicine
4.4 (17)
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alan Finkel, MD

Dr. Alan Finkel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.

Dr. Finkel works at Carolina Headache Institute in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Finkel's Office Locations

    Carolina Headache Institute PA
    6114 Fayetteville Rd Ste 109, Durham, NC 27713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 942-4424

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 29, 2022
    I have post traumatic headaches resulting from a car accident, which Dr Finkel specializes in. I was referred to him by my Duke neuroradiologist after she patched 7 spinal fluid leaks in 2013. He has navigated me through low spinal fluid pressure, high spinal fluid pressure, mTBI symptoms and new medical break throughs. He explains every recommendation and my underlying pathophysiology thoroughly and gives me scientific journal articles to read. He listens carefully and shares his experience with other PTHA patients, especially veterans with similar conditions. Before prescribing expensive new medications with unknown insurance coverage he gives me 14-28 day samples to see if they work. He has improved my quality of life 1000%. Before him I was commuting to the Michigan Head Pain and Neurological Institute in Anne Arbor quarterly for HA care, at least he is within driving distance. Many of his patients commute from out of state and I would too if needed. He is the best.
    Roxie M — Dec 29, 2022
    About Dr. Alan Finkel, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114098530
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Finkel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Finkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Finkel works at Carolina Headache Institute in Durham, NC. View the full address on Dr. Finkel’s profile.

    Dr. Finkel has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finkel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Finkel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finkel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

