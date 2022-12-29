Dr. Finkel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Finkel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Finkel, MD
Dr. Alan Finkel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Dr. Finkel works at
Dr. Finkel's Office Locations
Carolina Headache Institute PA6114 Fayetteville Rd Ste 109, Durham, NC 27713 Directions (919) 942-4424
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have post traumatic headaches resulting from a car accident, which Dr Finkel specializes in. I was referred to him by my Duke neuroradiologist after she patched 7 spinal fluid leaks in 2013. He has navigated me through low spinal fluid pressure, high spinal fluid pressure, mTBI symptoms and new medical break throughs. He explains every recommendation and my underlying pathophysiology thoroughly and gives me scientific journal articles to read. He listens carefully and shares his experience with other PTHA patients, especially veterans with similar conditions. Before prescribing expensive new medications with unknown insurance coverage he gives me 14-28 day samples to see if they work. He has improved my quality of life 1000%. Before him I was commuting to the Michigan Head Pain and Neurological Institute in Anne Arbor quarterly for HA care, at least he is within driving distance. Many of his patients commute from out of state and I would too if needed. He is the best.
About Dr. Alan Finkel, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1114098530
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finkel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Finkel has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finkel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Finkel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finkel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.