Dr. Alan Gaines, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alan Gaines, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Cumberland, RI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Landmark Medical Center and Rhode Island Hospital.

Dr. Gaines works at Northern RI Allergy and Asthma Center in Cumberland, RI with other offices in East Providence, RI, Middletown, RI and Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, All Types of Food Poisoning and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northern RI Allergy and Asthma Center
    106 Nate Whipple Hwy Ste 201, Cumberland, RI 02864 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 658-1800
  2. 2
    Allergy & Asthma Center
    450 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Bldg 15A, East Providence, RI 02914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 331-8426
  3. 3
    Aquidneck Allergy and Asthma
    850 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown, RI 02842 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 847-4510
  4. 4
    Tollgate Allergy and Asthma
    40 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 732-9191

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Landmark Medical Center
  • Rhode Island Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 26, 2021
    Dr. Gaines has treated me for 15 years with excellent results relieving allergy and asthma symptoms greatly with medications and immunization shots. The office staff is patient, kind and thorough. It is easy to get appointments. I visit the Cumberland RI office
    Will from Cumberland RI — May 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alan Gaines, MD
    About Dr. Alan Gaines, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841397981
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Med Center
    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    • Mt Sinai Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Undergraduate School
    • MIT
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Gaines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gaines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gaines has seen patients for Animal Allergies, All Types of Food Poisoning and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaines. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaines.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

