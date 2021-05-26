Overview

Dr. Alan Gaines, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Cumberland, RI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Landmark Medical Center and Rhode Island Hospital.



Dr. Gaines works at Northern RI Allergy and Asthma Center in Cumberland, RI with other offices in East Providence, RI, Middletown, RI and Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, All Types of Food Poisoning and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.