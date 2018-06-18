See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Alan Greenspan, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alan Greenspan, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Nwu Feinberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Greenspan works at Dermatology Of Lower Manhattan in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alan H Greenspan MD
    39 Broadway Rm 3005, New York, NY 10006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 509-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Rash
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Rash

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Don Wickert in New York, NY — Jun 18, 2018
    About Dr. Alan Greenspan, MD

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1518913672
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ny University
    Medical Education
    • Nwu Feinberg Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Greenspan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenspan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenspan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greenspan works at Dermatology Of Lower Manhattan in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Greenspan’s profile.

    Dr. Greenspan has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenspan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenspan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenspan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenspan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenspan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

