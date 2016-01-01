Dr. Alan Haratz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haratz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alan Haratz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Haratz's Office Locations
Hypertensionnephrology Assoc6 Industrial Way W Ste B, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 460-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- QualCare
- Nephrology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1336155688
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Haratz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haratz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haratz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
