Dr. Alan Keller, MD

Psychiatry
3.2 (13)
Map Pin Small Malvern, PA
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alan Keller, MD

Dr. Alan Keller, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Malvern, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Paoli Hospital.

Dr. Keller works at Paoli Psychiatric Associates in Malvern, PA with other offices in Exton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Keller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Paoli Spsychiatric Associates
    325 Central Ave Ste 102, Malvern, PA 19355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 296-0142
  2. 2
    Paoli Spsychiatric Associates
    740 Springdale Dr Ste 155, Exton, PA 19341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:15am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:15am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:15am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:15am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:15am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    9:30am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Paoli Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 23, 2018
    An exceptionally talented and caring practitioner who understands both the art and the science of treating complicated cases of Major Depressive Disorder. Unlike many psychiatrists, who basically prescribe medications and send you off, he takes the time to talk with you and counsel you. A really nice guy, too. I recommend him highly.
    About Dr. Alan Keller, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669526539
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Grad Hosp U Penn
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Franklin and Marshall College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

