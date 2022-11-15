Dr. Alan Kimura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Kimura, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Kimura, MD
Dr. Alan Kimura, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Kimura's Office Locations
Centura Business Park1615 Foxtrail Dr Ste 100, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (303) 261-1600
East Denver (Lowry) - Lowry Medical Center8101 E Lowry Blvd Ste 210, Denver, CO 80230 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Englewood850 Englewood Pkwy Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80110 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Lafayette - West Medical Building1050 W South Boulder Rd Ste 2100, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Clinical Research Department255 S Routt St Ste 200, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Parker - Lincoln Medical Center11960 Lioness Way Ste 290, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kimura was thorough, professional, he spent time with me explaining my diagnosis & prognosis. Referred me back to my primary Dr for further testing.
About Dr. Alan Kimura, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1851343214
Education & Certifications
- U Ill EE Infirm|U Iowa Hosps Clins
- U Ill Eye-Ear Infirm|University of Illinois at Chicago|University of Illinois Hosp
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center|Good Samar Hosp
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- Ophthalmology
