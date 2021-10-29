- FindCare
Dr. Alan Padua, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Padua, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from ST. LUKE'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.
Dr. Padua works at
Locations
-
1
South County Outpatient Surgery Center Lp13303 Tesson Ferry Rd Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 230-9008Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Treatment frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I Highly recommended Dr. Alan Padua.. Caring, knowledgeable, very friendly, very attentive, very approachable, always on time. Great and cleaned office and with a friendly employees.