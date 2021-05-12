Dr. Alan Pertchik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pertchik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Pertchik, MD
Overview of Dr. Alan Pertchik, MD
Dr. Alan Pertchik, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tinton Falls, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Pertchik works at
Dr. Pertchik's Office Locations
-
1
Alan F Pertchik MD43 N Gilbert St Ste 4, Tinton Falls, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 741-3344
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pertchik?
I Diane Shanahan and my husband John are fairly new patient's. I can not say enough good things about Dr. Pertchik he is kind, thoughtful and considerate. I am truly grateful that I have chosen him to now be both my doctor and my husbands. If you need someone to listen to what you have to say Dr. Pertchik is the one to choose. He is the best. Thank you Diane Shanahan PS and the office staff is very helpful
About Dr. Alan Pertchik, MD
- Neurology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1861467664
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pertchik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pertchik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pertchik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pertchik works at
Dr. Pertchik has seen patients for Migraine, Tension Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pertchik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pertchik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pertchik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pertchik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pertchik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.