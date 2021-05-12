Overview of Dr. Alan Pertchik, MD

Dr. Alan Pertchik, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tinton Falls, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Pertchik works at Alan F Pertchik MD in Tinton Falls, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Tension Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.