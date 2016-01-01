Dr. Alan Shatzel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shatzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Shatzel, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alan Shatzel, DO
Dr. Alan Shatzel, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Sacramento, CA.
Dr. Shatzel works at
Dr. Shatzel's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St # 66, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shatzel?
About Dr. Alan Shatzel, DO
- Neurology
- English
- Male
- 1104937523
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Sleep Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shatzel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shatzel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shatzel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shatzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shatzel works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shatzel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shatzel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shatzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shatzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.