Dr. Alan Simon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Simon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Simon works at
Locations
-
1
Valley Medical Group Garden State Cardiology1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 304, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 689-9400
-
2
Garden State Cardiology1124 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 202, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 689-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alan Simon, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316946270
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian-Columbia
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.