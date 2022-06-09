See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cape Coral, FL
Dr. Alan Tannenbaum, MD

Internal Medicine
2.8 (39)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alan Tannenbaum, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Tannenbaum works at Primary Care Associates in Cape Coral, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Lee Health.

Locations

    Primary Care Associates
    523 Cape Coral Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 549-2772
    Primary Care Assocs and Laser
    20 Barkley Cir Ste 101, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 277-1772

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lee Memorial Hospital

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 09, 2022
    Dr Tannenbaum is the perfect doctor if you are searching for someone who cares about you and your overall health! And is dedicated to his team and his staff has been super helpful and very easy to schedule appointment! Dr T was very helpful in helping me to get off of medications I no longer need and our visits always contain humor and joy! Very grateful to have met this tall wise fella! Thanks guys
    Ashley — Jun 09, 2022
    About Dr. Alan Tannenbaum, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1235117342
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Tn College Med Chattanooga
    Medical Education
    • American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
