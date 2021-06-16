Overview of Dr. Alanna Lee, MD

Dr. Alanna Lee, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Healthy Living First Medical Group in Kansas City, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.