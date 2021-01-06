Dr. Alanna Silverstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alanna Silverstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Alanna Silverstein, MD
Dr. Alanna Silverstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City Plano and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. Silverstein's Office Locations
Methodist Richardson Health Center820 W Arapaho Rd Ste 200, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 498-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
my experience with Dr. Silverstein has been very positive. She has been very helpful and has patiently listened to my concerns and questions.
About Dr. Alanna Silverstein, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1538164181
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Med Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.