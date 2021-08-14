See All Pediatricians in Hoffman Estates, IL
Dr. Albert Hasson, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Albert Hasson, MD

Dr. Albert Hasson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health.

Dr. Hasson works at Ascension Medical Group in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Schaumburg, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hasson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AMITA Health Medical Group Pediatrics Hoffman Estates
    1786 Moon Lake Blvd Ste 201, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 884-7550
  2. 2
    Workplace Solutions LLC
    19 E Schaumburg Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60194 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 895-9800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Allergies Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents Chevron Icon
Sick Child Care Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 14, 2021
    "We have been going to Dr. Hasson for both our children since their birth. And now they are 19 and 16 years old. Dr. Hasson is the best doctor in Chicago area. His diagnosis and treatment plan is perfect and during some health crisis time he has been god sent for our family. We highly recommend Dr. Hasson."
    Shilpa S — Aug 14, 2021
    About Dr. Albert Hasson, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790864668
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health
    • Pediatrics
