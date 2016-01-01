Overview

Dr. Albert Kim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from HANYANG UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Kim works at COMMUNITY HEALTH CARE in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.