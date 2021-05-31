Overview of Dr. Albert Ma, MD

Dr. Albert Ma, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Ma works at Kern Psychiatric Health and Wellness Center Inc. in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Visalia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.