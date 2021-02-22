Dr. Albert Rhoton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhoton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Rhoton, MD
Overview
Dr. Albert Rhoton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1814 Westchester Dr, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 716-2255
-
2
High Point Endoscopy Center Inc.624 Quaker Ln Ste C106, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 885-1400
-
3
Premier Pain Services4515 Premier Dr Ste 306, High Point, NC 27265 Directions (336) 802-2305
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Rhoton is Magnificent! I'd been putting off an Endoscopy & Colonoscopy for years. Finally made the appointment. Very thankful I had Dr.Rhoton. Everything was literally a breeze. No problems. The Doctor even called me to discuss my results. When you have these tests done, call Dr.Rhoton. You won't regret it.
About Dr. Albert Rhoton, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1801816475
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
