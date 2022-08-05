Overview of Dr. Aldo Arpaia

Dr. Aldo Arpaia is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Arpaia works at Island Medical Consultants in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.