Dr. Aldo Gonzalez-Beicos, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
4.9 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Aldo Gonzalez-Beicos, MD

Dr. Aldo Gonzalez-Beicos, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.

Dr. Gonzalez-Beicos works at Provectus Health- Vascular and Interventional Physicians in Miami, FL with other offices in North Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gonzalez-Beicos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Provectus Health
    7887 N Kendall Dr Ste 215, Miami, FL 33156 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 907-6191
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Unique Interventional Radiology
    1380 NE Miami Gardens Dr Ste 240, North Miami Beach, FL 33179 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 907-6191
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Holmes Regional Medical Center
  • Palm Bay Hospital
  • Southwestern Vermont Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Atherosclerosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Atherosclerosis

Treatment frequency



Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CHAMPVA
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Heritage Summit HealthCare
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Provider Networks of America
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Aldo Gonzalez-Beicos, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669708509
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hosp of St Raphael Yale Med Sch
    Residency
    Internship
    • Caritas At Saint Elizabeth's Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central de Venezuela
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology & Vascular Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aldo Gonzalez-Beicos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez-Beicos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez-Beicos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez-Beicos has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez-Beicos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez-Beicos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez-Beicos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez-Beicos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez-Beicos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

