Dr. Alejandra Beardman, MD

Pediatrics
4.2 (5)
Overview of Dr. Alejandra Beardman, MD

Dr. Alejandra Beardman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from UMKC School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.

Dr. Beardman works at Priority Care Pediatrics, LLC in Kansas City, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beardman's Office Locations

    Priority Care Pediatrics, LLC
    9405 N Oak Trfy, Kansas City, MO 64155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Nasopharyngitis
Fever
Common Cold
Nasopharyngitis
Fever
Common Cold

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 23, 2022
    She's the only doctor that I want to take my son too, she's been there since he was born. Her and the entire staff are amazing, super helpful and nice. I highly recommend her office.
    Kyla — Jan 23, 2022
    About Dr. Alejandra Beardman, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • Female
    • 1881668549
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UMKC School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beardman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beardman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beardman works at Priority Care Pediatrics, LLC in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Beardman’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Beardman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beardman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beardman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beardman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

