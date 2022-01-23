Dr. Beardman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alejandra Beardman, MD
Dr. Alejandra Beardman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from UMKC School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Priority Care Pediatrics, LLC9405 N Oak Trfy, Kansas City, MO 64155 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She's the only doctor that I want to take my son too, she's been there since he was born. Her and the entire staff are amazing, super helpful and nice. I highly recommend her office.
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1881668549
- UMKC School of Medicine
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Dr. Beardman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
