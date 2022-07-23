Dr. Alejandra Gonzalez Ferguson, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez Ferguson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandra Gonzalez Ferguson, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alejandra Gonzalez Ferguson, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Melbourne, FL.
Dr. Gonzalez Ferguson works at
Locations
-
1
Portofino Bay Dental Care6340 N Wickham Rd Unit 101, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 379-7249
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gonzalez Ferguson?
Very professional service, highly recommend.
About Dr. Alejandra Gonzalez Ferguson, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1821441940
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez Ferguson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez Ferguson accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gonzalez Ferguson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gonzalez Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez Ferguson works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez Ferguson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez Ferguson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez Ferguson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez Ferguson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.