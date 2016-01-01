See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Aleksandr Yakubov, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Aleksandr Yakubov, DO

Infectious Disease Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Aleksandr Yakubov, DO

Dr. Aleksandr Yakubov, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. 

Dr. Yakubov works at Cooper University Health Care in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yakubov's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Endocrinology at Cherry Hill
    2339 Route 70 W Fl 3, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Yakubov?

    Photo: Dr. Aleksandr Yakubov, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Aleksandr Yakubov, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yakubov to family and friends

    Dr. Yakubov's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Yakubov

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Aleksandr Yakubov, DO.

    About Dr. Aleksandr Yakubov, DO

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1932595170
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aleksandr Yakubov, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yakubov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yakubov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yakubov works at Cooper University Health Care in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Yakubov’s profile.

    Dr. Yakubov has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yakubov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yakubov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yakubov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.