Dr. Gmurczyk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aleksandra Gmurczyk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aleksandra Gmurczyk, MD
Dr. Aleksandra Gmurczyk, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gmurczyk's Office Locations
Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-2887
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gmurczyk treated my husband of kidney failure so acertive with respect and profesionalism. She went ahead and beyond without restrictions. I will always thank her for all she has done.
About Dr. Aleksandra Gmurczyk, MD
- Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Dutch
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health And Science University
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
