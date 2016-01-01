Dr. Aleksandra Krunic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krunic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aleksandra Krunic, MD
Overview
Dr. Aleksandra Krunic, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Huntington, NY.
Dr. Krunic works at
Locations
-
1
Long Island Office75 Prospect St, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 223-7739
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krunic?
About Dr. Aleksandra Krunic, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1427032333
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krunic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krunic works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Krunic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krunic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krunic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krunic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.