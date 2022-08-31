Dr. Alena Antohina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antohina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alena Antohina, MD
Overview of Dr. Alena Antohina, MD
Dr. Alena Antohina, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA.
Dr. Antohina works at
Dr. Antohina's Office Locations
-
1
Genpsych PC Bridgewater981 Us Highway 22, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 231-0511
-
2
Talk Moore Services1501 Hamburg Tpke, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (862) 684-8484
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely organized, caring, great memory, on top of things. Easily accessible, smart. In short- i have never had a better doctor
About Dr. Alena Antohina, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1891956652
Education & Certifications
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
