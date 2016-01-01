See All Hospitalists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Alena Gerasimova, MD

Hospital Medicine
7 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alena Gerasimova, MD

Dr. Alena Gerasimova, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Gerasimova works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gerasimova's Office Locations

    ARIA Hea;lth Physician Services - Surgery
    10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 612-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Alena Gerasimova, MD

    • Hospital Medicine
    • 7 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770015778
    Education & Certifications

    • Florida State University Internal Medicine Residency Program
    • St George's University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerasimova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gerasimova works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Gerasimova’s profile.

    Dr. Gerasimova has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerasimova.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerasimova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerasimova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

