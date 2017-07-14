Dr. Alex Etemad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Etemad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Etemad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alex Etemad, MD
Dr. Alex Etemad, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Etemad works at
Dr. Etemad's Office Locations
-
1
Healthpointe1717 E Lincoln Ave, Anaheim, CA 92805 Directions (888) 672-1861
-
2
Ontario Office754 N Mountain Ave, Ontario, CA 91762 Directions (909) 460-4155
-
3
Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc.27455 Tierra Alta Way Ste A, Temecula, CA 92590 Directions (951) 699-5282Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Healthpointe5584 N Paramount Blvd Ste 100, Long Beach, CA 90805 Directions (562) 920-8394
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Etemad?
Dr. Etemad was a very caring extremely professional doctor. He porfirm my bilateral carper tunnel hand surgery, recovery was super fast and 4 yrs laters my hands are still at 100%. Thank You Dr. Etemad.
About Dr. Alex Etemad, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1528032562
Education & Certifications
- University of California at Los Angeles
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Orthopedic Surgery, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Etemad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Etemad accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Etemad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Etemad works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Etemad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Etemad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Etemad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Etemad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.