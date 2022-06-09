Overview

Dr. Alex Kostiv, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They graduated from IVANO-FRANKOVSKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Kostiv works at Kirill Zhadovich, MD in Vernon Hills, IL with other offices in Round Lake Beach, IL and Park Ridge, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.