Dr. Alex Lazar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alex Lazar, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Lazar works at
Locations
Alex A Lazar MD Inc16055 Ventura Blvd Ste 601, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 783-9922
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Understanding, patient, compassionate doctor..explains everything, to kids and parents..kind.
About Dr. Alex Lazar, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazar has seen patients for Psychiatric Evaluation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazar.
